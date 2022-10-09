Head to Head Analysis: Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 46.16% 14.93% 13.11% B. Riley Financial -3.37% -1.85% -0.23%

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 101.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. B. Riley Financial pays out -231.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 6.76 $38.66 million $0.67 15.69 B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.72 $445.05 million ($1.73) -25.59

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vinci Partners Investments and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Vinci Partners Investments on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, research, securities lending and sales, and trading services; merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; and trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, forensic accounting, litigation support, operations management and real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments-Communications segment provides consumer Internet access through United Online under the NetZero and Juno brands; VoIP communication and related products, and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. It also offers advisory services; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.