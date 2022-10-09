Head to Head Comparison: Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) & ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Tritium DCFC has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tritium DCFC and ChargePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60 ChargePoint 0 4 10 0 2.71

Profitability

Tritium DCFC currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. ChargePoint has a consensus price target of $21.13, indicating a potential upside of 46.40%. Given Tritium DCFC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than ChargePoint.

This table compares Tritium DCFC and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint -92.93% -61.79% -31.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of ChargePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tritium DCFC and ChargePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 4.19 -$127.56 million N/A N/A ChargePoint $242.34 million 20.24 -$132.24 million ($0.99) -14.58

Tritium DCFC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChargePoint.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

