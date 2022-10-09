Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.
PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 40.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,440,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
