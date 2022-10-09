HedgePay (HPAY) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

HedgePay (HPAY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. HedgePay has a total market capitalization of $207,668.87 and approximately $49,477.00 worth of HedgePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HedgePay has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One HedgePay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,378.55 or 0.99989712 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002029 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063647 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022399 BTC.

HedgePay Profile

HedgePay (HPAY) is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2022. HedgePay’s total supply is 108,570,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,057,693 tokens. HedgePay’s official Twitter account is @hedgepay_. HedgePay’s official website is hedgepay.org. The Reddit community for HedgePay is https://reddit.com/r/hedgepay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HedgePay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgePay (HPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HedgePay has a current supply of 108,570,608 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HedgePay is 0.00203762 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $813.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hedgepay.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

