HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Hits $48.16 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $48.16 million and approximately $60.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. HedgeTrade has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 348,731,468.37517333 in circulation. The last known price of HedgeTrade is 0.14321742 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $318.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hedgetrade.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

