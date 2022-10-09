Hegic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279,399.00 (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $279,399.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010270 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 tokens. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co. The Reddit community for Hegic is https://reddit.com/r/hegicoptions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @hegicoptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Hegic (HEGIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hegic has a current supply of 3,012,009,888 with 703,727,349.1958504 in circulation. The last known price of Hegic is 0.00740627 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $192,354.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hegic.co/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

