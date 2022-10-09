Hello Gophers Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5,858.56 (SHARD)

Hello Gophers (SHARD) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Hello Gophers has a total market capitalization of $5,858.56 and approximately $41,611.00 worth of Hello Gophers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hello Gophers has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Hello Gophers token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033876 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012197 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Hello Gophers Profile

Hello Gophers is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2022. Hello Gophers’ official Twitter account is @hellogophers. The official website for Hello Gophers is www.hellogophers.com.

Buying and Selling Hello Gophers

According to CryptoCompare, “Hello Gophers (SHARD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Hello Gophers has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Hello Gophers is 0.00010438 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,029.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hellogophers.com/.”

