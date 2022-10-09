Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.08

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 7700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4661 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

