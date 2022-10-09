Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €73.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HEN3 stock opened at €60.88 ($62.12) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.89. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($132.30).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

