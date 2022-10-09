Hermez Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $602,362.00 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00018535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $131.87 million and $602,362.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,475.55 or 1.00004467 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003526 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064295 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022316 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.60080891 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $554,153.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.