Hero Arena One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,207.00 (HERA)

Hero Arena (HERA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Hero Arena has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hero Arena token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Hero Arena has a total market capitalization of $33,395.21 and approximately $12,207.00 worth of Hero Arena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hero Arena

Hero Arena’s launch date was September 14th, 2021. Hero Arena’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,743,750 tokens. The official message board for Hero Arena is heroarena.medium.com. The official website for Hero Arena is heroarena.app. Hero Arena’s official Twitter account is @heroarena_hera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hero Arena Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Arena (HERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hero Arena has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hero Arena is 0.00581805 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $15,990.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heroarena.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero Arena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hero Arena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hero Arena using one of the exchanges listed above.

