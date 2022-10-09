HeroCatGamefi Hits One Day Volume of $57,568.00 (HCT)

HeroCatGamefi (HCT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. HeroCatGamefi has a market capitalization of $102.30 and approximately $57,568.00 worth of HeroCatGamefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroCatGamefi token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HeroCatGamefi has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeroCatGamefi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HeroCatGamefi Profile

HeroCatGamefi’s launch date was September 10th, 2021. HeroCatGamefi’s official Twitter account is @herocatgamefi. The official website for HeroCatGamefi is www.herocat.io.

Buying and Selling HeroCatGamefi

According to CryptoCompare, “HeroCatGamefi (HCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HeroCatGamefi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of HeroCatGamefi is 0.00000547 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $29,882.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.herocat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroCatGamefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroCatGamefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroCatGamefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroCatGamefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroCatGamefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.