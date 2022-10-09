HeroesTD Trading 5% Lower This Week (HTD)

HeroesTD (HTD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. HeroesTD has a total market capitalization of $85,247.97 and $723.00 worth of HeroesTD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HeroesTD has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One HeroesTD token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HeroesTD Profile

HeroesTD launched on November 28th, 2021. HeroesTD’s total supply is 468,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,653,305 tokens. HeroesTD’s official website is www.heroestd.io. HeroesTD’s official message board is medium.com/@heroestd. HeroesTD’s official Twitter account is @heroes_td.

Buying and Selling HeroesTD

According to CryptoCompare, “HeroesTD (HTD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HeroesTD has a current supply of 468,000,000 with 35,653,304.602 in circulation. The last known price of HeroesTD is 0.00238714 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,031.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.heroestd.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroesTD directly using U.S. dollars.

