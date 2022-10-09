HeroFi (ROFI) (ROFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $273.00

HeroFi (ROFI) (ROFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One HeroFi (ROFI) token can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. HeroFi (ROFI) has a market cap of $35,028.63 and $273.00 worth of HeroFi (ROFI) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeroFi (ROFI) has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HeroFi (ROFI) Token Profile

HeroFi (ROFI)’s genesis date was October 24th, 2021. HeroFi (ROFI)’s total supply is 105,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000 tokens. HeroFi (ROFI)’s official website is herofi.io. HeroFi (ROFI)’s official Twitter account is @herofiio.

Buying and Selling HeroFi (ROFI)

According to CryptoCompare, “HeroFi (ROFI) (ROFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HeroFi (ROFI) has a current supply of 105,000 with 82,368.72921972 in circulation. The last known price of HeroFi (ROFI) is 0.02910102 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $89.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://herofi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroFi (ROFI) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroFi (ROFI) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroFi (ROFI) using one of the exchanges listed above.

