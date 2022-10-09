HeroVerse (HER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17,958.08

HeroVerse (HER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, HeroVerse has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One HeroVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroVerse has a market capitalization of $17,958.08 and $14,865.00 worth of HeroVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,502.74 or 0.99960487 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002300 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00046947 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022213 BTC.

About HeroVerse

HeroVerse is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2021. HeroVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,583,333 tokens. HeroVerse’s official Twitter account is @heroverse_game and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeroVerse’s official website is heroverse.io. The official message board for HeroVerse is heroverse-game.medium.com.

Buying and Selling HeroVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “HeroVerse (HER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HeroVerse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HeroVerse is 0.00067546 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $195.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heroverse.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

