Hippo Inu (HIPPO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9,331.02

Hippo Inu (HIPPO) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Hippo Inu has traded 72.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hippo Inu has a market capitalization of $9,331.02 and approximately $10,318.00 worth of Hippo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hippo Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hippo Inu Token Profile

Hippo Inu’s genesis date was June 25th, 2022. Hippo Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. Hippo Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@hippoinu. Hippo Inu’s official website is hippoinu.io. Hippo Inu’s official Twitter account is @hippo_inu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hippo Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hippo Inu (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hippo Inu has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hippo Inu is 0.00000156 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hippoinu.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hippo Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hippo Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hippo Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

