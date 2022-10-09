Hive Dollar One Day Volume Reaches $555,535.00 (HBD)

Hive Dollar (HBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Hive Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00005208 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hive Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Hive Dollar has a total market cap of $27.36 million and approximately $555,535.00 worth of Hive Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hive Dollar

Hive Dollar launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive Dollar’s total supply is 27,566,750 coins. Hive Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@hiveblocks. Hive Dollar’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks. The Reddit community for Hive Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive Dollar is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive Dollar (HBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Hive Dollar has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Hive Dollar is 0.99190057 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $173,104.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hive.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.