Hiveterminal Token Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $463,616.67 and approximately $1,447.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069020 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10551549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/hive. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is https://reddit.com/r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveterminal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hiveterminal Token has a current supply of 500,000,000. The last known price of Hiveterminal Token is 0.00091614 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $228.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hiveterminal.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

