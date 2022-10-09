Holdex Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15,704.93 (HOLDEX)

Holdex Finance (HOLDEX) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Holdex Finance has a total market capitalization of $15,704.93 and $37,732.00 worth of Holdex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Holdex Finance has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Holdex Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Holdex Finance Profile

Holdex Finance’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2021. Holdex Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,412,700 tokens. The official website for Holdex Finance is holdex.finance. The Reddit community for Holdex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/holdexfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Holdex Finance is medium.com/@holdexfinance. Holdex Finance’s official Twitter account is @holdexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Holdex Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holdex Finance (HOLDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Holdex Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Holdex Finance is 0.00299083 USD and is up 30.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,923.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://holdex.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holdex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holdex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holdex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

