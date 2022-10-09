Holonus (HLN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $303,010.91

Holonus (HLN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Holonus has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One Holonus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Holonus has a total market cap of $303,010.91 and approximately $48,120.00 worth of Holonus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Holonus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Holonus Token Profile

Holonus was first traded on July 29th, 2022. Holonus’ total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,999,998 tokens. Holonus’ official website is holonus.io. Holonus’ official Twitter account is @holonusofficial.

Buying and Selling Holonus

According to CryptoCompare, “Holonus (HLN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Holonus has a current supply of 3,300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Holonus is 0.00094677 USD and is up 24.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $47,514.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://holonus.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holonus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holonus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holonus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holonus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holonus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.