Home Depot’s (HD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $399.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HD. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $284.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.08.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $542,084,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $450,346,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

