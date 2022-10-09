Honest (HNST) Hits Market Cap of $787,399.21

Honest (HNST) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $787,399.21 and $184.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Honest has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

HNST is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2020. Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @honestmining and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Honest Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Honest (HNST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Honest has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 94,061,601.95896123 in circulation. The last known price of Honest is 0.0081749 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,911.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://honestmining.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.