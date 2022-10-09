Honey Deluxe Token (HONEYD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4,541.66

Honey Deluxe Token (HONEYD) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Honey Deluxe Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Honey Deluxe Token has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. Honey Deluxe Token has a total market cap of $4,541.66 and approximately $37,552.00 worth of Honey Deluxe Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Honey Deluxe Token Profile

Honey Deluxe Token’s launch date was November 27th, 2021. Honey Deluxe Token’s official Twitter account is @bears_deluxe. Honey Deluxe Token’s official website is bearsdeluxe.io.

Honey Deluxe Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Honey Deluxe Token (HONEYD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Honey Deluxe Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Honey Deluxe Token is 0.10639014 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bearsdeluxe.io.”

