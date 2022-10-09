Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $163.30 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $13.50 or 0.00069549 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $163.30 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00282145 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00111159 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003836 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

