Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $744,453,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $250,526,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $65.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

