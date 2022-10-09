HorseDrace (HORSEDRACE) Trading 86.9% Lower Over Last Week

HorseDrace (HORSEDRACE) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One HorseDrace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HorseDrace has traded down 86.9% against the U.S. dollar. HorseDrace has a market cap of $40,973.60 and $12,639.00 worth of HorseDrace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About HorseDrace

HorseDrace was first traded on September 18th, 2022. HorseDrace’s official Twitter account is @horsedrace. The official website for HorseDrace is www.horsedrace.com.

HorseDrace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HorseDrace (HORSEDRACE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HorseDrace has a current supply of 0. The last known price of HorseDrace is 0.00015055 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.horsedrace.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorseDrace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorseDrace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorseDrace using one of the exchanges listed above.

