HotMoon Token (HOTMOON) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $55,316.93

HotMoon Token (HOTMOON) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. HotMoon Token has a market capitalization of $55,316.93 and approximately $41,339.00 worth of HotMoon Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HotMoon Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HotMoon Token has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About HotMoon Token

HotMoon Token was first traded on January 30th, 2022. HotMoon Token’s total supply is 17,190,384,557,391 tokens. HotMoon Token’s official Twitter account is @hotmoontoken. HotMoon Token’s official website is hotmoontoken.com.

Buying and Selling HotMoon Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HotMoon Token (HOTMOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HotMoon Token has a current supply of 17,190,384,557,391 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HotMoon Token is 0 USD and is down -11.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $41,729.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hotmoontoken.com.”

