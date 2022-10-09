Howard Wilson Sells 1,600 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,920.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00.

PagerDuty Stock Down 7.0 %

NYSE:PD opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $44.92.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 758,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 266,188 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,511,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

