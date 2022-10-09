Howl City Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (HWL)

Howl City (HWL) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Howl City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Howl City has a market cap of $5,886.41 and $13,557.00 worth of Howl City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Howl City has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Howl City alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Howl City Token Profile

Howl City’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Howl City’s total supply is 540,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Howl City is medium.com/@howlcityofficial. The official website for Howl City is www.howlcity.io. Howl City’s official Twitter account is @howlcitynft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Howl City

According to CryptoCompare, “Howl City (HWL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Howl City has a current supply of 540,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Howl City is 0.0005188 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $204.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.howlcity.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howl City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howl City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howl City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howl City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howl City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.