Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 16,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 107,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Huize Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Huize

(Get Rating)

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.