$HULK Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges ($HULK)

$HULK ($HULK) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One $HULK token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, $HULK has traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. $HULK has a total market capitalization of $31,986.86 and approximately $19,445.00 worth of $HULK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get $HULK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

$HULK Token Profile

$HULK was first traded on May 17th, 2022. $HULK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. $HULK’s official Twitter account is @@hulk_token. $HULK’s official website is hulktoken.crd.co.

$HULK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$HULK ($HULK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. $HULK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of $HULK is 0.00003168 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hulktoken.crd.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $HULK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $HULK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase $HULK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for $HULK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for $HULK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.