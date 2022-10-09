Humaniq Hits Market Capitalization of $760,993.80 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Humaniq has a market cap of $760,993.80 and $20,562.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @humaniq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is https://reddit.com/r/humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq (HMQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Humaniq has a current supply of 207,143,695.03559843 with 185,811,695.03559843 in circulation. The last known price of Humaniq is 0.00395272 USD and is down -21.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,417.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://humaniq.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

