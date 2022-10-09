Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,226.00

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hummingbird Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a total market cap of $493,486.38 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hummingbird Finance Token Profile

Hummingbird Finance launched on March 24th, 2021. Hummingbird Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,877,771,771,947,000 tokens. Hummingbird Finance’s official website is hummingbirdbsc.org. Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @hmngbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hummingbird Finance is https://reddit.com/r/hmngbsc. The official message board for Hummingbird Finance is hummingbirdbsc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Hummingbird Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hummingbird Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hummingbird Finance is 0 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $95.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hummingbirdbsc.org/.”

