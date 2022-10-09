Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $86,800.00

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market capitalization of $761,670.86 and $86,800.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hungarian Vizsla Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hungarian Vizsla Inu

Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official website is www.vizslainu.com. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/hungarianvizslainu.

Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Hungarian Vizsla Inu is 0 USD and is down -18.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $72,902.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vizslainu.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hungarian Vizsla Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hungarian Vizsla Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hungarian Vizsla Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hungarian Vizsla Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hungarian Vizsla Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.