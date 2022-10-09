HunnyDAO Price Hits $0.0483 on Major Exchanges (LOVE)

HunnyDAO (LOVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. HunnyDAO has a total market capitalization of $397.91 and $12,944.00 worth of HunnyDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HunnyDAO has traded up 7% against the dollar. One HunnyDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HunnyDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,478.96 or 0.99995183 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003500 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022285 BTC.

HunnyDAO Token Profile

HunnyDAO (CRYPTO:LOVE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2021. HunnyDAO’s total supply is 75,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,230 tokens. The Reddit community for HunnyDAO is https://reddit.com/r/hunnyfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HunnyDAO is medium.com/hunnyfinance. HunnyDAO’s official website is dao.hunny.finance/#/dashboard. HunnyDAO’s official Twitter account is @hunnyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HunnyDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HunnyDAO (LOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HunnyDAO has a current supply of 75,467 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HunnyDAO is 0.04817037 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $199.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dao.hunny.finance/#/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HunnyDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunnyDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HunnyDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HunnyDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HunnyDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.