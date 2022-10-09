Hunter Crypto Coin (HCC) Price Down 42.1% Over Last Week

Hunter Crypto Coin (HCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Hunter Crypto Coin has a total market cap of $603.60 and $9,475.00 worth of Hunter Crypto Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hunter Crypto Coin has traded down 42.1% against the dollar. One Hunter Crypto Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hunter Crypto Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00274871 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001367 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00029519 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Hunter Crypto Coin Token Profile

HCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Hunter Crypto Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Hunter Crypto Coin’s official website is huntercryptocoin.com. Hunter Crypto Coin’s official Twitter account is @huntercryptoco2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hunter Crypto Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hunter Crypto Coin (HCC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hunter Crypto Coin has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hunter Crypto Coin is 0.0000064 USD and is down -37.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://huntercryptocoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hunter Crypto Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hunter Crypto Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hunter Crypto Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hunter Crypto Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hunter Crypto Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.