Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,890 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $203,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,579,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $47,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.9 %

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

