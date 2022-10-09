Hurrian Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $181,471.00 (MLD)

Hurrian Network (MLD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Hurrian Network has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hurrian Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hurrian Network has a total market capitalization of $139,550.72 and approximately $181,471.00 worth of Hurrian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hurrian Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hurrian Network

Hurrian Network’s launch date was April 3rd, 2022. Hurrian Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,973,209,682 tokens. The official website for Hurrian Network is www.hurriannetwork.com. Hurrian Network’s official Twitter account is @hurriannetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hurrian Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hurrian Network (MLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Hurrian Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hurrian Network is 0.000018 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $88,050.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hurriannetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurrian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurrian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hurrian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hurrian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hurrian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.