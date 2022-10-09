HUSD (HUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $792,725.00

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. HUSD has a total market cap of $221.23 million and approximately $792,725.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One HUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD’s launch date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD (HUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. HUSD has a current supply of 222,593,861.49423522. The last known price of HUSD is 0.98896741 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $308,221.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.stcoins.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.