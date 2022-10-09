Hush Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $542,657.98 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Hush has a total market cap of $542,657.98 and approximately $324.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00281720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00109639 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,838,370 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is https://reddit.com/r/myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @myhushteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is hush.is.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush (HUSH) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate HUSH through the process of mining. Hush has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 11,991,948 in circulation. The last known price of Hush is 0.04596881 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $77.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hush.is/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

