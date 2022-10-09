Hydraverse (HDV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,286.00

Hydraverse (HDV) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Hydraverse has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydraverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Hydraverse has a total market capitalization of $7,970.38 and approximately $25,286.00 worth of Hydraverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hydraverse Token Profile

Hydraverse launched on March 10th, 2022. Hydraverse’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,208,111 tokens. Hydraverse’s official Twitter account is @hydraverse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydraverse is www.hydraverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydraverse (HDV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hydraverse has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hydraverse is 0.0003847 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $58,897.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hydraverse.io.”

