HyperVerse Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $244.25 (HVT)

HyperVerse (HVT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One HyperVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperVerse has a total market cap of $244.25 and approximately $70,611.00 worth of HyperVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperVerse has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About HyperVerse

HyperVerse’s launch date was January 21st, 2022. HyperVerse’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for HyperVerse is thehyperverse.net/index.html. HyperVerse’s official Twitter account is @hyperverse6 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperVerse (HVT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HyperVerse has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HyperVerse is 0.00001445 USD and is down -7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $65,045.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thehyperverse.net/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.