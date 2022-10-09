Hyprr (UDOO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,063.00

Hyprr (UDOO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Hyprr has a market cap of $186,417.25 and $5,063.00 worth of Hyprr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyprr has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Hyprr token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hyprr Profile

Hyprr launched on August 11th, 2019. Hyprr’s total supply is 837,843,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,853,495 tokens. Hyprr’s official Twitter account is @hyprrsocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hyprr is https://reddit.com/r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hyprr’s official website is hyprr.com.

Buying and Selling Hyprr

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyprr (UDOO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hyprr has a current supply of 837,843,488.59863 with 491,853,494.78303784 in circulation. The last known price of Hyprr is 0.00040107 USD and is up 8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $895.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyprr.com/.”

