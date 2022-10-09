Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Insider Mark Shashoua Purchases 100,000 Shares

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) insider Mark Shashoua acquired 100,000 shares of Hyve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($66,457.23).

Hyve Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Hyve Group stock opened at GBX 55.70 ($0.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.64. Hyve Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 43.86 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.40 ($1.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

