Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Insider Mark Shashoua Purchases 100,000 Shares

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) insider Mark Shashoua acquired 100,000 shares of Hyve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($66,457.23).
Hyve Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Hyve Group stock opened at GBX 55.70 ($0.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.64. Hyve Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 43.86 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.40 ($1.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.
About Hyve Group
