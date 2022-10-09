IAGON Price Hits $0.0046 (IAG)

IAGON (IAG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, IAGON has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. IAGON has a market cap of $502,489.38 and $57,893.00 worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IAGON token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About IAGON

IAGON launched on July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,580,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. IAGON’s official website is iagon.com. IAGON’s official message board is blog.iagon.com.

Buying and Selling IAGON

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.00463844 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $198,102.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

