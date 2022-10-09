iAssets (ASSET) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $59,559.30

iAssets (ASSET) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, iAssets has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. iAssets has a total market cap of $59,559.30 and $9,144.00 worth of iAssets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iAssets token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About iAssets

iAssets’ genesis date was April 28th, 2022. iAssets’ total supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for iAssets is https://reddit.com/r/iAssets. iAssets’ official Twitter account is @iassets_org?t=_f74drmrn-y3uawijaviog&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. iAssets’ official website is iassets.org.

Buying and Selling iAssets

According to CryptoCompare, “iAssets (ASSET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. iAssets has a current supply of 500,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of iAssets is 0.00000021 USD and is down -17.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39,114.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iassets.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iAssets directly using U.S. dollars.

