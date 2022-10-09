iBio Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 11th (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, October 11th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 11th.
NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.89. iBio has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.99.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $0.17 in a report on Thursday.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
