iBio Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 11th (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, October 11th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 11th.

iBio Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.89. iBio has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $0.17 in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBio

About iBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iBio by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in iBio by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in iBio by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iBio by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164,664 shares in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

