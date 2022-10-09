Ibiza Token (IBZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $31,125.29

Ibiza Token (IBZ) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Ibiza Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ibiza Token has a total market cap of $31,125.29 and $30,382.00 worth of Ibiza Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ibiza Token has traded down 74.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ibiza Token Profile

Ibiza Token was first traded on June 30th, 2021. Ibiza Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,430,115 tokens. The Reddit community for Ibiza Token is https://reddit.com/r/ibizatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ibiza Token is ibizatoken.com. The official message board for Ibiza Token is ibizatoken.medium.com. Ibiza Token’s official Twitter account is @ibizatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ibiza Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Ibiza Token (IBZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ibiza Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ibiza Token is 0.00027713 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ibizatoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ibiza Token directly using US dollars.

