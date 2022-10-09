ICE BEAR TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 (IBT)

ICE BEAR TOKEN (IBT) traded 72.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. ICE BEAR TOKEN has a market cap of $133.44 and $20,028.00 worth of ICE BEAR TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICE BEAR TOKEN has traded 98.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICE BEAR TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICE BEAR TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ICE BEAR TOKEN Profile

ICE BEAR TOKEN’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ICE BEAR TOKEN’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ICE BEAR TOKEN is medium.com/@icebearbsc. ICE BEAR TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @icebearbsc. The Reddit community for ICE BEAR TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/icebearbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICE BEAR TOKEN is icebear.world.

Buying and Selling ICE BEAR TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ICE BEAR TOKEN (IBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ICE BEAR TOKEN has a current supply of 999,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ICE BEAR TOKEN is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icebear.world/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE BEAR TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICE BEAR TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICE BEAR TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICE BEAR TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICE BEAR TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.