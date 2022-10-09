IceCream Shares One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.18 Million (CSHARE)

IceCream Shares (CSHARE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. IceCream Shares has a market cap of $34.40 and $5.18 million worth of IceCream Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IceCream Shares token can currently be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IceCream Shares has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IceCream Shares Profile

IceCream Shares’ genesis date was February 24th, 2022. IceCream Shares’ total supply is 41,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 670 tokens. IceCream Shares’ official website is icecreamfinance.app. IceCream Shares’ official Twitter account is @icecreamfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IceCream Shares

According to CryptoCompare, “IceCream Shares (CSHARE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. IceCream Shares has a current supply of 41,170 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IceCream Shares is 0.05089904 USD and is down -7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icecreamfinance.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceCream Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceCream Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IceCream Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

